Man arrested in deadly Carrick shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 23-year-old was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Carrick last month.

Pittsburgh police said on Tuesday that officers and the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Elijah Terry-Smith in Penn Hills.

Police were called to Maytide Street for a shooting just before 9 p.m. on April 3. Police said officers found a man inside a home who had been shot in the chest.

The victim was later pronounced dead by medics.

Terry-Smith has been charged with criminal homicide.