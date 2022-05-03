Watch CBS News

Man arrested in deadly Carrick shooting

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 23-year-old was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Carrick last month. 

Pittsburgh police said on Tuesday that officers and the U.S. Marshal's Service arrested Elijah Terry-Smith in Penn Hills.

Police were called to Maytide Street for a shooting just before 9 p.m. on April 3. Police said officers found a man inside a home who had been shot in the chest. 

The victim was later pronounced dead by medics. 

Terry-Smith has been charged with criminal homicide. 

First published on May 3, 2022 / 2:07 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.