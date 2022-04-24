Man arrested for attempting to assualt officers during arrest

Watch CBS News

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is being charged with assaulting several police officers.

According to police, they were trying to arrest Michael Fiehrer of Gibsonia for alleged protection from abuse violation outside of a home on Shawnee Court in Hampton Township.

Fiehrer attacked three officers as they were taking him into custody, police said.

