Man arrested for attempting to assualt officers during arrest
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is being charged with assaulting several police officers.
According to police, they were trying to arrest Michael Fiehrer of Gibsonia for alleged protection from abuse violation outside of a home on Shawnee Court in Hampton Township.
Fiehrer attacked three officers as they were taking him into custody, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.