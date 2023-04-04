Police: Man arrested after firing more than 30 shots in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was arrested after police said he fired more than 30 rounds in Butler, hitting multiple windows.

The Butler City Police Department said they were dispatched to East Jefferson Street on Tuesday shortly before 2 a.m. after a downstairs neighbor reported multiple shots fired from the apartment above her and loud bangs.

Police said officers heard several gunshots while they were at the scene and saw a man holding a long gun trying to hide. Police said they arrested 33-year-old Nathan Ferraro, who had a .22 caliber Henry Arms long rifle and an additional 43 rounds on him, without incident.

Officers found bullet holes in at least two windows in the apartment and the neighbor who called found three of her windows were shot through, including her bedroom, police said.

Officers said they found spent rounds, additional live rounds and bullet holes in and around Ferraro's home while executing a search warrant. Ferraro had also built two different barricades, police said.

Before the call, police said Ferraro was referred to mental health providers. On Saturday, police said they learned Ferraro had an active 302 warrant and reportedly had multiple firearms.

After three of his firearms were taken for safekeeping, police said Ferraro was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital but was ultimately released later Saturday night.

Ferraro was charged with aggravated assault, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and reckless endangerment. He was arraigned and given a $250,000 bond.