Police: Man arrested with 30 bricks of fentanyl in Westmoreland County McDonald's parking

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was arrested with 30 bricks of suspected fentanyl in the parking lot of a McDonald's in Westmoreland County, according to court paperwork.

Investigators said they got information that Cerick Seibles would be delivering fentanyl to the McDonald's parking lot on Salem Plaza Drive in Salem Township on Tuesday. Officers said Seibles planned on selling the drugs to a person who police are familiar with.

Shortly before 3 p.m., police said Seibles was seen pulling into the parking lot and into a predetermined meeting location. When state police approached Seibels and made him get out of the vehicle, they said fentanyl packets fell out of his short pockets.

A search turned up 30 bricks, or 1,500 packets, of suspected fentanyl, police said.

Seibles was charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.