Man arrested in fatal shooting of Pittsburgh security guard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at a bar in Pittsburgh.

Eric Sudduth-Jones, 24, was charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of Malcolm Nowlin on Oct. 6 at a hookah bar on Butler Street in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Monday. Sudduth-Jones was arrested in Wilkinsburg and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Officials said the shooting happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. Nowlin was taken to a local hospital, where he died on Oct. 8. There was a possible altercation before the shooting, authorities said.

Remembering Malcolm Nowlin

Over the weekend, loved ones of Nowlin held a fundraiser for his family. The fundraiser was held at Silky's Pub in Bloomfield, another place where Nowlin worked.

"It doesn't feel real. It doesn't feel real at all," said Angelo Franceschini, cook and bartender at Silky's Pub, on Sunday. "He was just trying to support himself."

"I know how much he means to the Silky's family and everyone else," Franceschini added.

The pub created "Malcolm's Patty Melt" to honor Nowlin. It has grilled sourdough bread, two smash burgers, lettuce, tomato and onion. It also has American and Swiss cheese and comes with a side.

The melt comes with a story.

"I'd make him a patty melt, some waffle fries, and he'd go to the basement, put his gospel music on, eat up, and then go to work," Franceschini said on Sunday.