Man arrested on child luring charges after SWAT standoff in Garfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted on several felony warrants, including charges of child luring, was arrested after a standoff with SWAT in Pittsburgh's Garfield neighborhood.
Police said officers were trying to arrest Caesar March Dechicchis at a home on South Graham Street on Saturday when he became uncooperative and barricaded himself inside his home.
SWAT was called in shortly before 12:30 p.m., and fire and EMS also responded to the scene.
Pittsburgh police said SWAT used verbal commands and "chemical munitions" before Dechicchis surrendered.
He was arrested on drug and gun charges as well as charges of luring a child into a motor vehicle. He's in the Allegheny County Jail.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.