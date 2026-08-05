Man arrested, charged in East Hills shooting that killed Allderdice graduate

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills that killed a recent Allderdice graduate.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that Ronald Stanford, 18, was taken into custody Tuesday on multiple charges related to the alleged killing of Tristan Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed in the late-night hours of June 30 along Wilner Drive in the city's East Hills neighborhood.

Tristan Taylor was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood in the late-night hours of June 30. KDKA

Stanford has been charged with criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and firearms violations and court records show that a preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

In the wake of the deadly shooting, a statement from Pittsburgh Public Schools said that Taylor was planning to attend the Community College of Allegheny County to pursue business.

Taylor's mother told KDKA that she and her son were leaving a balloon release for her nephew when a fight broke out before the shooting happened.