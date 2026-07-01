18-year-old man killed in late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday along Wilner Drive, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a large police presence with crime tape lining the area where the shooting happened with evidence markers placed throughout the scene.

At least six shell casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Eliza Durham.

"We do know multiple shots were fired at this time," Durham said.

An 18-year-old was killed in a late-night shooting along Wilner Drive in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the early investigation appears to show that the shooting happened after a fight broke out and that the 18-year-old man who was killed was shot in the abdomen.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified.

The alleged shooter is believed to have left the area on foot and Pittsburgh Public Safety said that homicide detectives are "leading an active search for the suspect."

No suspect descriptions have been provided by police and Public Safety said that the shooting investigation remains both active and ongoing.