Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old man killed in late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's East Hills

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

An 18-year-old man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday along Wilner Drive, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

KDKA's news crew at the scene witnessed a large police presence with crime tape lining the area where the shooting happened with evidence markers placed throughout the scene. 

At least six shell casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Eliza Durham. 

"We do know multiple shots were fired at this time," Durham said. 

screenshot-2026-06-30-235421.png
An 18-year-old was killed in a late-night shooting along Wilner Drive in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the early investigation appears to show that the shooting happened after a fight broke out and that the 18-year-old man who was killed was shot in the abdomen. 

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified.

The alleged shooter is believed to have left the area on foot and Pittsburgh Public Safety said that homicide detectives are "leading an active search for the suspect."

No suspect descriptions have been provided by police and Public Safety said that the shooting investigation remains both active and ongoing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue