Man arrested in New Castle shooting

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle.

Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday.

Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.

Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition.

Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.