Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested in New Castle shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/12)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/12) 03:40

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing attempted homicide charges after a shooting in New Castle. 

Police said they found a 35-year-old man shot in a bedroom in a home on Centennial Street just before midnight on Sunday. 

Officers talked to Branden Rogers inside the home, and police said he admitted to shooting the victim in the chest.

Police said the victim was flown to the hospital but didn't give an update on his condition.  

Rogers was arrested and is being charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault. 

First published on September 12, 2022 / 1:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.