Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested, accused of unlawful contact with a minor in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man arrested, accused of unlawful contact with a minor in Westmoreland County
Man arrested, accused of unlawful contact with a minor in Westmoreland County 00:40

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man in Westmoreland County was arrested for allegedly making advances towards teenage girls at a McDonald's in Latrobe.

The DA's office says Gregory Baucum approached two 16-year-old girls at the McDonald's location along Lincoln Avenue on Sunday.

It's alleged that he approached them moments after they saw him getting out of a State Police patrol car.

Police say he started an inappropriate, sexual conversation with the girls, then bought them alcohol and tried to convince them to engage in a sexual act with him.

Police say the girls didn't drink the alcohol and tried to ignore his advances.

The Tribune-Review reports that Baucum is the father of Rahmael Holt, the man sentenced to death for the deadly shooting of the New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw. 

First published on June 6, 2023 / 1:41 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.