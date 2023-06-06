Man arrested, accused of unlawful contact with a minor in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man in Westmoreland County was arrested for allegedly making advances towards teenage girls at a McDonald's in Latrobe.

The DA's office says Gregory Baucum approached two 16-year-old girls at the McDonald's location along Lincoln Avenue on Sunday.

It's alleged that he approached them moments after they saw him getting out of a State Police patrol car.

Police say he started an inappropriate, sexual conversation with the girls, then bought them alcohol and tried to convince them to engage in a sexual act with him.

Police say the girls didn't drink the alcohol and tried to ignore his advances.

The Tribune-Review reports that Baucum is the father of Rahmael Holt, the man sentenced to death for the deadly shooting of the New Kensington Police Officer Brian Shaw.