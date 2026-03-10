Man allegedly hit with full beer can at Star Lake concert files lawsuit against Live Nation

A man from Ohio has filed a lawsuit against Live Nation after he allegedly was hit with a full, unopened beer can and knocked unconscious last summer during a concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

According to the lawsuit that was filed by Morgan & Morgan, Michael Mollenkopf alleges that he was hit in the head with a full, opened can of beer while he was in attendance at a Jason Aldean concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake, a large, outdoor music venue located outside of Pittsburgh.

The lawsuit alleges that Mollenkopf was knocked unconscious when he was hit with the beer can and that he was later taken to the hospital, diagnosed with a severe concussion, and has developed a stutter as he continues to recover from his injuries.

"What was supposed to be a memorable night out with his daughter ended with a life-altering traumatic injury," said Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Mark Malone in a prepared statement.

The lawsuit accuses Live Nation, which operates The Pavilion at Star Lake, along with Crossroads Properties and Legends Hospitality, of being negligent, reckless, careless, and liable for the injuries Mollenkopf suffered while at the concert.

"This venue has a documented history of violent incidents, and the lawsuit alleges that the property owner and event organizers did not do enough to ensure the safety of its concertgoers," the statement said.

The lawsuit also cites a "widely circulated video" that was allegedly taken at the concert that same night that showed a man attacking a woman in the venue's parking lot.

KDKA has requested comment from Live Nation and Legends Hospitality.