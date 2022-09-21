Man accused of trying to meet FBI agent posing as 13-year-old for sex

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI arrested a Pittsburgh man accused of trying to meet up with a minor for sex.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, 34-year-old Thomas Yocum started chatting with who he thought was a teenager, but it was actually FBI agents.

Investigators say Yocum moved quickly last week, asking to meet with the teen over the weekend. Agents arrested him at the meet-up spot on Sunday. He admitted to talking to someone who he thought was 13 years old, according to the affidavit obtained by the Post-Gazette.