Man accused of stealing woman's purse in Scottdale

SCOTTDALE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man wanted in connection with a vehicle theft and home invasion was arrested after police said he stole a woman's purse at a hardware store in Westmoreland County.

Scottdale police said officers were called to Brilhart Hardware on South Broadway Street for a strong arm robbery shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said a woman was accosted by a man who stole her purse and ran.

After a short chase, police said they found Jason Thomas of Derry in the area of Church Street and Garfield Park.

Investigators later learned Latrobe police had warrants for Thomas on theft of a motor vehicle charges and other crimes. Thomas was also accused in a home invasion and theft in Upper Tyrone Township, Fayette County, police said.

Thomas was charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the most recent incident. He's in the Westmoreland County Prison awaiting arraignment.