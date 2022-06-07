Man accused of stealing $65,000 and guns from Westmoreland County home

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in the Westmoreland County Jail after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars and guns from a home.

Investigators said on 21-year-old Tyrus Martin's first trip to the home in Derry Township on May 29, he initially took the money, but they said he came back later to grab the guns.

"Was able to pry open a window, went into a bedroom and was able to take an envelope, a bag that had a large sum of money in it," trooper Stephen Limani said.

"It was $65,000 that was allegedly stolen," he added.

Investigators say that someone, who they are now calling a "known female," was Martin's get-away driver. Police said as they drove off with the money, he allegedly told the woman that he also saw guns inside.

According to investigators, Martin soon decided to return to the house to steal the guns. They believe he stole multiple firearms.

"Right now, we don't have those firearms that were allegedly taken," Limani said.

Martin was arrested after a traffic stop on Jonnet Road in Derry Township. Troopers said that he had one gun and a fraction of the stolen money on him.

He is facing multiple firearms and theft charges.