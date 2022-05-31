Watch CBS News
Westmoreland County man accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of lottery tickets

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man in Westmoreland County is accused of stealing scratch-off lottery tickets.

Matthew Maskowitz is accused of stealing $3,900 worth of lottery tickets while working at the 7-Eleven in Youngwood. 

Another man reported the theft, according to police, who said he had a signed confession from Maskowitz. According to the criminal complaint, the confession said that Maskowitz "came onto hard times" at the end of last year. 

The confession also said that he "loaned thousands of dollars to help friends" and when he was not paid back, he "fell behind on rent and car payments and other bills."

The alleged confession said he began taking lottery tickets between March and April. The criminal complaint said that Maskowitz wanted to make things right and cover the damages. 

He is facing a felony theft charge.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 6:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

