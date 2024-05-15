Man accused of disrupting multiple Pittsburgh-area church services taken into custody

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man from Westmoreland County has been arrested and is accused of disrupting multiple church services throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Joseph Gorencic, Jr. of Lower Burrell is accused of going into nearly a dozen churches and screaming at a priest, among other disruptive behavior.

Ross Township Police say that on April 22, Gorencic got in line for communion during a service at St. Sebastian Church along Siebert Road and when got near the front of the line, he began screaming at the priest and pointing his finger in the priest's face.

A man from Westmoreland County was arrested and is accused of disrupting multiple church services. KDKA

Police say that Gorencic also threatened to exorcise the priest and told him he was filled with demons.

According to court paperwork, Gorencic is accused of similar disruptive behavior at a number of churches throughout the area.

Police say that he was told not to trespass any longer by Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese Police and New Kensington Police. South Armstrong Regional Police are expected to file charges for similar incidents, as well.

A Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese spokesperson tells KDKA that Gorencic was recently taken into custody.

According to court records, he has yet to be arraigned on charges of disrupting meetings, simple assault, and disorderly conduct that were filed by Ross Township Police.

Church disruptions on the rise in the area

From Irwin to North Braddock to Ross Township, multiple types of disruptions impacting church services have taken place throughout the Pittsburgh area within the last several weeks.

One of the incidents involved a gun pulled on a pastor during a sermon while another consisted of vandalism impacting an organ and sound equipment.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Bernard Polite, 26, of Braddock after he entered and attempted to shoot pastor Glenn Germany while the pastor was delivering a sermon at Jesus' Dwelling Place Church on Sunday. Provided

A man was arrested in North Braddock earlier this month after pulling a gun on a pastor during his sermon at the Jesus' Dwelling Place Church -- and it was all caught on camera.

Bernard Polite is facing attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges and is accused of trying to shoot and kill the pastor.