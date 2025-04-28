Police searching for man accused of abandoning 2 dogs in Braddock parking lot

Investigators are looking for a man they say abandoned two dogs in the Family Dollar parking lot on 6th Street in Braddock last week.

"He states that he found them on the highway, and they had been running," explained Dawn Weichler, owner of Sable Kennel and animal control officer.

However, officials say the dogs, Esther and Bunny, were found in conditions that contradict that.

"They were completely matted; they could barely defecate because the knots were so thick. It was a heavy coat. Their nails were very, very long," explained Lynda Manko, the Director of Animal Lifeline.

Workers inside the Family Dollar told KDKA-TV that the two dogs were tied to a pole with one leash and two collars that the suspect allegedly got from inside the store.

"He took those dogs out of somebody's house, whether it was his own house or a friend's," Weichler continued. "There could be felony charges with as bad as these dogs were."

Officials are looking through surveillance cameras to track down the man.

In the meantime, Bunny and Esther are being cared for by Animal Lifeline.

"Within the next couple of weeks, after we get them all the medical care that they need and we get them spayed and neutered, they'll be up for adoption," Manko explained.