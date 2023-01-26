Man accused of hiding camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroom to stand trial

Man accused of hiding camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroom to stand trial

Man accused of hiding camera in The Frick Pittsburgh bathroom to stand trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man accused of leaving hidden cameras in restrooms at the Frick Museum and the Frick Environmental Center appeared in court Wednesday.

Todd Bueschen waived all charges to court. He will stand trial on hundreds of charges, including invasion of privacy and child pornography.

Police say he collected more than 3,000 images of adults, children and seniors.