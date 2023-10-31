Man accused of assaulting teacher outside Pittsburgh-area elementary school

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a teacher as she left Barrett Elementary School.

Deborah Williams lives near Barrett Elementary in Homestead. When she found out a teacher was attacked on Monday afternoon, she was shocked.

"I left out yesterday and saw three police cars and I was concerned about what was going on, not knowing someone had been attacked," Williams said.

Homestead police said Ibrahim Hamisu of Massachusetts attacked the teacher in front of the school. According to the criminal complaint, the teacher was leaving the school at around 3:30 p.m. when she saw the suspect on the sidewalk staring at her.

She says she kept walking when he allegedly turned around and lunged at her, grabbing her arm and wouldn't let go. When she was free, she told the police that she ran back to the school and started banging on the window for someone to let her inside.

Police identified Hamisu through witness descriptions and school surveillance video. He was taken into custody shortly afterward.

In a letter to families, Barrett Elementary Principal Kimberly Winters said in part:

"Safety is our number one priority and we will do whatever is necessary to protect the students and staff here at Barrett Elementary. Please feel free to reach out to me with any questions. Again, thank you for your support and patience as we strive to make things as safe as possible for everyone."

She added that new safety procedures will be implemented. While the exact changes are not known, a letter to parents will be sent as soon as possible detailing the changes.