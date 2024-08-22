Man accused of abandoning cat and 7 kittens outside full Pittsburgh-area shelter

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is accused of abandoning several kittens and a cat at an animal shelter in White Oak that says it's already full.

The White Oak Animal Safe Haven posted on Facebook asking for help identifying a man who they said left a tote with two kittens between 6 to 8 months old and a carrier with a mom and four nursing kittens at their shelter.

The rescue said they are already full and have no space for seven more cats. A message posted on their website reads "WE ARE FULL. We are not accepting surrenders at this time."

"Abandonment is illegal, even at a shelter, no matter the intentions. Please, if you know something, say something," the shelter wrote on social media.

Update: We’ve had a few folks reach out to foster. Thank you ❤️. It doesn’t stop here. We need foster families... Posted by White Oak Animal Safe Haven on Thursday, August 22, 2024

The non-profit asked for fosters and said thankfully a few people reached out.

It's the most recent case of alleged animal abandonment the Pittsburgh area has seen this summer.

In June, White Oak Animal Safe Haven said someone left a dog in a crate outside the shelter's doors during a heat wave. Earlier this month, the foster-based rescue Cross Your Paws took in six "grossly underweight and dehydrated" puppies that were found dumped in Westmoreland County.

While White Oak Animal Safe Haven found fosters for the most recent batch of cats, they said they're always looking for foster families "24/7/365."