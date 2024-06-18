Dog abandoned in crate outside Pittsburgh-area shelter during heat wave

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh-area shelter says someone abandoned a dog outside their doors overnight during a heat wave.

White Oak Animal Safe Haven said their staff found her Tuesday morning when coming in to care for their other animals. They believe she was left around midnight.

"Why does anyone think this is acceptable? It's hot. It's humid. This is incredibly dangerous and cowardice," the shelter wrote on Facebook.

The rescue asked for help identifying the dog and in an update, they said her owners have been identified and the issue "is now in the hands of proper officials." They said they can't provide additional details but thanked people for their help.

The shelter said there's no excuse for leaving her, and they're now above max capacity for dogs.

"Where are we supposed to put her?" they wrote on Facebook. "How is she supposed to fit in this building? When are shelter employees going to stop being responsible for pets whose owners who abandon her in the middle of the night? It's not acceptable to say 'well at least they tried to do the right thing...' when now the rescue workers and the other dogs in the shelter's care are negatively impacted by overcrowding."

"When you take on an animal, you are responsible for the animal. No one else," the post continued. "When you need to seek an avenue of rehoming or sheltering, you need to be patient, respectful, and supportive of the process. You are not entitled to the time of rescue workers or the space that belongs to other dogs in need of rescue. Your dog deserved better. The other dogs who will feel the stress of another dog crammed into an overcrowded area deserve better."

For those asking about adoption, the shelter says she needs to be checked by the vet and they don't know anything about her to get her into a good home. They do have other dogs available for adoption though.