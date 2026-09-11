College student dies at popular waterfall in West Virginia

A Bluefield State University student died during a school trip to Brush Creek Falls in West Virginia, authorities said.

Maleek Ayonrinde died while swimming at the falls last weekend, according to the West Virginia Natural Resources Police. The 21-year-old from Baltimore, Maryland, jumped off the falls and did not fully resurface in the pool below the falls.

According to the West Virginia Natural Resources Police, Ayonrinde was reported missing around 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, and his body was recovered at Brush Creek Falls near where he was reported missing at approximately 9 a.m. on Sept. 6 by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Swift Water Rescue Team and crews from the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management.

The 21-year-old from Maryland was on an outing with Bluefield State University. The university said it was "heartbroken" by Ayonrinde's death, which it announced "with profound sadness" in a statement on Facebook.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for our university community," the statement said. "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the student's family, friends, classmates, faculty, and all those whose lives were touched by this member of our Big Blue family."

In a post on Instagram days after Ayonrinde's death, the university highlighted the counseling services available for anyone in need of support.

"No matter what you're going through, you're never alone," the post said, in part.

Brush Creek Falls, which stands more than 30 feet tall, is in Athens, or about 30 miles south of Beckley.