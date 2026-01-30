Teenager uses Make-A-Wish request to start foundation helping other kids at Children's Hospital

Duncan Simmons is a very taciturn, contemplative 16-year-old who's been through a lot. And while he doesn't want to be called a hero, what he has done in the eyes of many, including his dad, is a very big deal.

About two years ago, Duncan was diagnosed with Burkitt leukemia. He spent several weeks in UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh battling to beat that what was trying to beat him. He won the fight.

During his recovery, Duncan was approached by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, saying he could, if he wanted, go on trips or get things as a reward for his physical and mental toughness. He decided that wasn't for him. Instead, he chose to help the kids whose days are spent at the Children's Hospital.

"Start a foundation to help other people get the food that they like to eat. The food in the hospital is OK, but it gets boring after a little bit," he said.

And that was the beginning of the Duncan's Diner foundation.

Duncan's father, Chris, says Duncan's Diner gives kids options for food from outside the hospital walls.

"If the kid wants a pizza, they can get a special pizza," Chris said. "If they want a chili dog, if they want anything, they can do that."

Make-A-Wish made the initial donation, followed by DoorDash, with $5,500 dollars in gift cards. Sheetz also came through with Sheetz gift cards, which are focused on helping parents with more than just food. The cards can be used to fill up the family car for trips to and from the hospital, and in some cases, across the country.

Chris says more foundations are getting in line to help out. So far, they've gathered $25,000.

It's all because Duncan Simmons saw his plight as a way to help those who could use some normalcy in their lives. Even if it's just some food to enjoy and maybe smile in a place where happiness is always a welcome commodity.

"It definitely makes you feel a lot better," Duncan said. "It's a hot meal, it tastes good, it's something you haven't had in a while. It's good all around."

For more information on Duncan Diner and how you can donate money or help, check out this link.