2 killed in UTV crash in West Virginia

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a utility terrain vehicle crash in Webster County, West Virginia, over the weekend, authorities said.

The Webster County Sheriff's Department said in a news release on Tuesday that 24-year-old Maggie Driggs of Charleston and 43-year-old Richard Brian Chandler of Hurricane died in the UTV crash on Saturday evening in the Bergoo area.

First responders received an automated crash notification about a possible crash around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 6000 block of Bergoo Road, followed by a 911 call about a side-by-side UTV that left the roadway and went 75 feet over an embankment.

The sheriff's department said multiple units responded to the scene, as they were staged in the area for Bergoo Bash, a UTV/ATV-centric event that supports the Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department. At the scene, they learned three people were ejected from the UTV in the crash. Driggs and Chandler were pronounced dead at the scene, while the third person was taken to a local hospital. They were later released. Their identity was not released.

"The Webster County Sheriff's Department extends its condolences to the families and loved ones of those involved in this tragic incident and appreciates the assistance provided by the responding emergency services and law enforcement agencies," the news release said.

The investigation into the crash continues. No other information "is being released at this time," the news release added.