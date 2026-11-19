Nurses across Pittsburgh came together in support of a better labor contract at one of the city's hospitals.

A caravan of vehicles arrived in Oakland on Thursday morning with rousing support for the nurses at UPMC-Magee Women's Hospital. Along with the vehicles was a mobile billboard, making their demands for more investment in staffing and retention.

"That's why we're here today," said Annale Yobbi, a LifeFlight registered nurse. "Magee nurses are now taking a stand for their profession and their patients, and the nurse movement in Pittsburgh has their backs."

Medical professionals from more than half a dozen hospitals around the city were in attendance to support the Magee nurse, as were city, county, and state government representatives.

"Let me be clear: all labor in Pittsburgh is united," said Allegheny County Council's Kathleen Madonna-Emmerling. "We will not let each other quit. We will not back down, and we will keep showing up for each other."

Magee nurses are calling on UPMC to match the exact same standard as Allegheny General Hospital when it reached a labor contract with nurses just weeks ago. It just so happens that November 19 is the exact anniversary date of when the nurses' union was formed in Pittsburgh.

The Magee nurses say their priorities are evidence-based staffing standards, compensation based on experience and expertise, flexible scheduling with more time off, and stronger representation from nurses in the hospital.

"It's time for UPMC, as the biggest employer of nurses in the city, to accept this reality and negotiate a contract with us without further delay," said Gabriella Lukac, a nurse at Magee.

UPMC said in a statement that they are committed to bargaining in good faith.

"Since January, Magee and UPMC have participated in over 40 bargaining sessions and reached 17 tentative agreements with the union. These are the building blocks of final contracts – and a productive discussion around staffing – which the team plans to continue at the next bargaining session on November 30."