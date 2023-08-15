Madonna reschedules Pittsburgh show for 2024

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's a new date for Madonna's show in Pittsburgh after she was hospitalized and had to reschedule the North American leg of her tour.

Madonna will perform at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 5. The venue said tickets for her previously scheduled show will be honored on the new date.

The Celebration Tour was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, but in June, Madonna's manager said she had been in the ICU for several days after developing a "serious bacterial infection."

Last month, Madonna said she was on the road to recovery and talked about the hospitalization on Instagram.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone," she wrote.

Live Nation said getting all the shows rescheduled was "the number one priority," but a few of the stops will be canceled because of scheduling conflicts. Most of the shows have been rescheduled and will take place right after the UK and Europe dates.

The tour will officially kick off with four sold-out shows in London this October.