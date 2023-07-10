Madonna to reschedule North American leg of tour, including Pittsburgh stop, while 'on the road to recovery'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/CNN) — Madonna is rescheduling the North American leg of her world tour, which included a stop in Pittsburgh, after she was recently hospitalized.

The Grammy winner announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love," she wrote, 'I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life."

She went on to write, "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone."

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can," she added.

Madonna said the current plan is to begin touring in Europe in October.

Last month, Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, announced she was in the ICU after developing a "serious bacterial infection."

Madonna's "Celebration" tour was scheduled to kick off July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. She was supposed to be at PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 7, but the Ticketmaster page now shows the date as TBA.