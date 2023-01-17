Madonna announces world tour, returning to Pittsburgh in August

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "The Queen of Pop" is returning to Pittsburgh.

Madonna on Tuesday announced a 35-city global tour with stops in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The singer unveiled Madonna: The Celebration Tour through a video with a wink to her groundbreaking film, Truth or Dare, according to a press release.

She will make her way to the Steel City on Monday, Aug. 7 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Celebration Tour will take concertgoers on Madonna's journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York, where her music career began, the release added. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, and Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. local time at madonna.com/tour.