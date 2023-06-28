Watch CBS News
Madonna hospitalized with 'serious bacterial infection,' tour that stops in Pittsburgh postponed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Singer Madonna spent several days in the ICU after developing a "serious bacterial infection" on Saturday, her manager announced on Wednesday.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care," Guy Oseary said in a post on Instagram. "A full recovery is expected." 

Details on the type of infection and how long her recovery is expected to take were not immediately available.

Oseary said the Grammy Award-winning pop icon will have to halt her upcoming The Celebration Tour, which was scheduled to begin July 15 with a performance in Vancouver, Canada.

In January, Madonna announced she was coming to the Steel City on Monday, Aug. 7, at PPG Paints Arena. Oseary said details about rescheduled dates would be shared soon.

