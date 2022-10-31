MacKenzie Scott gives $6M to Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $6 million to the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, the non-profit's largest donation in its over 100-year history.

The civil rights and social services organization said the "transformational gift" will allow it to expand its mission of enabling African Americans to achieve economic self-reliance, parity, power and civil rights.

"We're honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Urban League's value and impact to the community," President and CEO Carlos T. Carter said in a press release. "By placing racial equity and social justice at the forefront of her philanthropic mission, Ms. Scott is shining a much-needed spotlight on the nation's structural and institutional limitations and helping to build a stronger, more resilient society for everyone."

The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh is one of the 25 Urban League affiliates that received similar donations.

The organization will determine the best way to use the money as part of its strategic planning process, which is scheduled to start in January.

Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, signed The Giving Pledge in 2019, a promise by the world's wealthiest people and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charity.