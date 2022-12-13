Watch CBS News
Lynyrd Skynrd and ZZ Top bringing tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake in September

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A pair of iconic bands will be rocking out together at The Pavilion at Star Lake in September.

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top will be bringing The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour to Burgettstown for a concert on Sunday, September 3.

The two bands will be joined by special guest Uncle Kracker.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. 

