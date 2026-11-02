Pennsylvania man facing more than 700 charges for "heinous" images of child sexual abuse

A Pennsylvania man is facing more than 700 charges after investigators said he had "deeply disturbing" images of child sexual abuse material.

Michael J. Grevera, 43, of Nanticoke, Luzerne County, was recently arraigned on 663 felonies related to possession of child sexual abuse material, 99 felonies for disseminating child sexual abuse material and a related felony, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced on Monday.

The attorney general's office said agents traced possession and sharing of child sexual abuse material to an IP address at Grevera's home on East Union Street. Agents served a search warrant at his house late last month, and while Grevera initially lied about being home, authorities said he eventually came to the door.

Investigators seized electronic devices and determined that Grevera had shared at least 99 files, the attorney general's office said.

A magisterial district judge set bail at $250,000. If he posts bail, Grevera is prohibited from having contact with children and being within 500 feet of schools and playgrounds. Authorities said he's also not allowed to leave Luzerne County without permission.

"The voluminous illegal materials found in this case are deeply disturbing, and warrant these very serious charges," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a press release. "The possession and dissemination of these types of heinous materials are unacceptable and a priority of the Office of Attorney General to root out."

Sunday's office said the investigation into Grevera continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Office of Attorney General at 800-385-1044.