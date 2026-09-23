Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert that was called off last week won't be rescheduled

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert that was called off last week in Westmoreland County will not be rescheduled.

The show was slated to be held at 1846 Farms near Latrobe in Unity Township last Thursday, but was called off because of the muddy field conditions on the property after heavy rains moved through western Pennsylvania.

The day the show was called off, the country music star said he was "so sorry" about not being able to play the show and that he and his team were working on the next steps.

In a social media post Wednesday, 1846 Farms said that the show will not be able to be rescheduled on account of Luke Bryan's schedule.

"After exploring every possible option to bring Farm Tour back, we're saddened to share that due to Luke Bryan's schedule, the Pennsylvania and Michigan shows will unfortunately not be able to be rescheduled," the farms said.

"We know how disappointing this news is," the farms said. "So many people spent months looking forward to these shows, and countless hours of hard work went into preparing the farms and communities to welcome everyone. We share in that disappointment and are incredibly grateful for the patience, understanding, and support shown throughout this entire experience."

Refunds will be issued for fans who purchased tickets and parking passes.

"Please continue to monitor the email associated with your ticket purchase and Luke Bryan's official Farm Tour webpage for information regarding refunds and additional updates," the farms said.