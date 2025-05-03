Luis Arraez has 3 hits, 3 RBIs to help Padres beat Pirates 9-4

Luis Arraez had three hits and drove in three runs to help the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Arraez is 6 for 12 since returning from a concussion. Fernando Tatis Jr. left the game in the third after being hit on the left forearm by a pitch from Mitch Keller. The Padres announced that initial X-rays were negative.

Oneil Cruz drew a two-out walk from Padres starter Dylan Cease in the third, stole second and scored on a single by Bryan Reynolds for a 1-0 lead.

Gavin Sheets homered — his fourth of the season — leading off the fourth against Keller (1-3), Xander Bogaerts singled and scored on a Taylor Wade hit to give the Padres the lead. Alexander Canario drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-2 in the bottom half.

Oscar Gonzalez singled and scored on an Arraez double to give the Padres the lead for good in a three-run fifth. Brandon Lockridge drove in a run with a two-out single in the eighth and Arraez followed with a two-run single for an 8-4 lead. Jason Heyward had a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Cease threw 91 pitches to get through four innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks. Jeremiah Estrada (1-1) struck out the side in the seventh for the win.

Keller gave up five runs — four earned — on eight hits in five innings.

Pittsburgh has lost three of four to begin a six-game homestand.

The Pirates scored a run in four straight innings to pull within 5-4 heading to the eighth. The Padres pulled away with four hits and three runs off lefty Caleb Ferguson.

San Diego began the day with a team ERA of 2.86 — second only to the Mets. The Padres' bullpen is the best at 1.77.

RHP Randy Vásquez (1-3, 4.28) starts for the Padres on Saturday against Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.93).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb