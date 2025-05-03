Watch CBS News
Sports

Luis Arraez has 3 hits, 3 RBIs to help Padres beat Pirates 9-4

/ AP

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 2, 2025
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: May 2, 2025 16:46

Luis Arraez had three hits and drove in three runs to help the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-4 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Arraez is 6 for 12 since returning from a concussion. Fernando Tatis Jr. left the game in the third after being hit on the left forearm by a pitch from Mitch Keller. The Padres announced that initial X-rays were negative.

Oneil Cruz drew a two-out walk from Padres starter Dylan Cease in the third, stole second and scored on a single by Bryan Reynolds for a 1-0 lead.

Gavin Sheets homered — his fourth of the season — leading off the fourth against Keller (1-3), Xander Bogaerts singled and scored on a Taylor Wade hit to give the Padres the lead. Alexander Canario drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 2-2 in the bottom half.

Oscar Gonzalez singled and scored on an Arraez double to give the Padres the lead for good in a three-run fifth. Brandon Lockridge drove in a run with a two-out single in the eighth and Arraez followed with a two-run single for an 8-4 lead. Jason Heyward had a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Cease threw 91 pitches to get through four innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and three walks. Jeremiah Estrada (1-1) struck out the side in the seventh for the win.

Keller gave up five runs — four earned — on eight hits in five innings.

Pittsburgh has lost three of four to begin a six-game homestand.

The Pirates scored a run in four straight innings to pull within 5-4 heading to the eighth. The Padres pulled away with four hits and three runs off lefty Caleb Ferguson.

San Diego began the day with a team ERA of 2.86 — second only to the Mets. The Padres' bullpen is the best at 1.77.

RHP Randy Vásquez (1-3, 4.28) starts for the Padres on Saturday against Pirates LHP Bailey Falter (1-3, 5.93).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

© 2025 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.