Was Lucky found in Georgia? Lookalike stray was reportedly not stolen dog

Written by KDKA-TV Producer Jessica Dixon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lucky the dog is still missing after the car he was in was stolen from Mt. Pleasant more than a week ago at a Tractor Supply store in Western Pennsylvania.

There is a massive support system looking for Lucky that spans the East Coast. By Tuesday morning, KDKA had received numerous calls and e-mails regarding a Facebook post that was shared from Dublin, Georgia, about a stray dog that looks like Lucky.

The picture shows a dog that has similar features to Lucky, and the owner of the property told KDKA that this stray has been hanging around his property over the last few days. But after getting close enough to the dog, the property owner said it was a female — not a male like Lucky.

Credit: Provided

They say they are taking care of this dog to the best of their abilities, especially as they continue to clean up after Hurricane Helene.

Dublin, Georgia, is approximately 400 miles away from the area where the man accused of taking Lucky, Kenneth Crider, told Nash County, North Carolina, sheriff's deputies that he let the dog go.

A detective from that office also told KDKA-TV that he was aware of the Facebook post and that his department was doing everything it could to confirm if it was Lucky.

Authorities in North Carolina arrested Crider on Sunday after a police chase on I-95. Initially, he told police that he let Lucky go at a rest stop between Myrtle Beach and Nash County in North Carolina.