Lotto Fever: Mega Millions reaches nearly $700 million

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $660M
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $660M 02:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tonight's the night! 

Someone, possibly you, could become a multi-millionaire. 

Lottery fever is building with one of the largest jackpots ever up for grabs. 

We're talking $660 million - imagine what you could do with all that money. 

Don't be surprised to see Sheetz, GetGos, and other gas stations packed with people putting in their last-minute numbers. 

Just a few days ago the jackpot was for $550 million but there was no winner, so tonight's drawing has spiked to $660 million. 

The lottery says it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $376.9 million in cash.

So...what are your chances of winning this mega jackpot? 

The chances are slim with the odds at 302,575,350 to 1. 

That's a shot in the dark, but one shot is better than no shot. 

 Which may have you asking, what are some tips and tricks to beat those odds? 

Well, they include mixing odd and even numbers, splitting high and low numbers, and don't group those lucky numbers together when you pick them. 

First published on July 22, 2022 / 7:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

