Local woman celebrates 100th birthday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local woman celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday.

Catherine Gentilcore is the widow of a World War II veteran, so the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs threw her a party on Thursday.

Gentilcore shared her secret for living this long with KDKA.

"This is for everybody, and this is called empathy," Gentilcore said. "Does everyone know what empathy means? Empathy means you see someone who needs help and you help them."

Her other secret? Gentilcore says she ate a Klondike ice cream bar every day, three times a day.