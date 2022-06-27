Local referee speaks out after alleged assault from hockey player

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Charges are pending against a local hockey player after police said he took a cheap shot at a referee.

A constant headache, blurred vision, and soreness are just a few of the ailments hockey referee, Chris Armstrong, is suffering from. He said he's still in disbelief that this even happened. He said referees of any sport should be treated with respect.

"He just clubbed me with his stick. I went down. I didn't even see it coming. He hit me with the paddle of his stick. He opened me up pretty good," Armstrong said.

Armstrong, who has been a referee for three decades, was officiating an adult hockey league game at the Paintscape Arena in Southpointe on Tuesday.

He said it was an exciting game up until that moment.

The fight - captured by Livebarn camera footage - shows the player, Jaris Harbieh, striking Armstrong in the face and knocking him to the ground after he tried to separate him and another player. The 23-year-old was hauled off in handcuffs and charges are pending.

(Photo Credit: LiveBarn)

Armstrong doesn't feel that is enough.

"He hit me with a weapon. And an attack on a sports official, too. I'm going to have permanent damage in this eye now," Armstrong added.

Armstrong was rushed to the emergency room and had to get 15 stitches to close up the large gash above his eyebrow. He also sustained a concussion and has blurred vision, something the doctor told him may never go away.

Armstrong said in his 30-year career, that this is the second time he has been attacked.

"This is why we have a shortage of referees because of parents, coaches, and players attacking us. We don't have a weapon. They have sticks, they have the equipment, we don't," Armstrong said.

"Justice should be served. Set an example because this is why we have a shortage of referees."

Armstrong and fellow referees feel they should be treated more like police officers. The ref's job is to protect the players so everyone has a good time and doesn't get hurt.

"It's almost like hitting a cop. You just don't do it," Armstrong said.