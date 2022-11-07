Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall

Annual 'Festival Of The Choirs' Returns To Pittsburgh

Annual 'Festival Of The Choirs' Returns To Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.

It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.

This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.

KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.