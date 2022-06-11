'Living A Little Mary-er 5K' supports Mary Claire Foundation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today in Allison Park, many are preparing to take part in the "Living A Littel Mary-er 5K Walk/Run."

The race benefits the Mary Claire Foundation, which assists families who are experiencing child loss.

It takes place at the North Park Boathouse and begins with the singing of the national anthem, followed by the start of the race.

For those unable to take part in the race, you can donate at this link.

Mary Claire was a 10-year-old who died in 2017 following a brief illness and the foundation was started by her mother Jamie Nehnevajsa to help those who need emotional, physical, and psychological support.