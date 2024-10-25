Little Quips go to court after being voted out of youth football league

Pennsylvania youth football program goes to court after being voted out of league

Pennsylvania youth football program goes to court after being voted out of league

Pennsylvania youth football program goes to court after being voted out of league

ALIQUIPPA, Pa (KDKA) — The Aliquippa Little Quips youth football program went to court on Friday to try to get back into the Beaver County Youth Football League.

After the other teams voted the Little Quips out after an altercation between parents last weekend, the program hoped a court injunction would help reinstate the team right before the playoffs. But the presiding judge denied the injunction.

On Friday afternoon, word came that the court denied the request, meaning the 100-plus players and cheerleaders won't be suiting up this weekend.

"I don't want to say they take things out on us, but it seems that way to us," Aliquippa business owner Gerode Carry said.

Carry operates a community center in Aliquippa and is a major supporter of the Little Quips program. He said kicking out the team wasn't about alleged violence by parents at games or even allegations the Little Quips failed to file proper birth certificates, report cards, and residency requirements

"One little incident happened, and they decided to remove our teams from the league," Carry said. "But incidents have happened in other places, and that wasn't the same result."

Carry had planned a party on Friday to celebrate seniors on the Aliquippa High School football team and support the Little Quips, but that party was canceled.

To outsiders, this may seem trivial. But this is more than just kids tossing around the pigskin.

"We take it seriously at every level. From the little kids all the way. We're going to stand behind them," Carry said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the Beaver County Youth Football League on Friday but did not hear back.