Little Italy Days kicks off in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood with plenty of food: "2,400 meatballs"

Little Italy Days in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood celebrates all things Italian — the culture, the music, and the food.

"We go through probably around 500 pounds of the sausage, over 500 pounds of pasta, probably 50 cases of round tomatoes. We have chicken parm, we have meatballs, Italian sausage, hoagies. We have everything," said Michael Vitanovich, owner of Tambellini Event Catering.

Vitanovich said this is their 24th year being a part of the festival, which is hard work, but it's worth it to him.

"We love it. Look at the people, it's a part of Italy here in Pittsburgh," Vitanovich said.

Dave Anoia, who owns DiAnoia's Eatery, also loves serving up his restaurant's Italian goodness to the crowds.

"We go through about 2,400 meatballs and 30 trays of lasagna, which comes out to about 800 orders. And that's in the three and a half days that we're here," Anoia said. "They love good food, they love good family, and hanging out with people, and it's a good culture."

The event lineup features 30 Italian musicians and acts on three stages. The first day kicked off with the popular Italians vs. Irish celebrity bocce tournament.

New this year is a special appearance by Joseph Gannascoli, who played mobster Vito from "The Sopranos." The Brooklyn native is even impressed with Bloomfield and Little Italy Days.

"Well, pretty much same thing in New York, except our mayor doesn't recognize Little Italy, that's a different story. But big first day, the weather's holding up, beautiful turnout and it's only going to get busier," Gannascoli said. "A lot larger than San Gennaro in New York, I'll tell you that, and a lot of people for the first day."

Festival producer Sal Richetti said this is year 26 and it's like a reunion every year.

"We get a good over 100,000 people that attend the festival. We got people from all around the country that come in, that grew up in Bloomfield. Vendors come from around the country, we got our rice ball guy come from Boston, we got people coming from New York, New Jersey, so it's great," Richetti said.

So come hungry and ready to be a part of one big Italian family!

"Good food, good time, and have fun, and be safe," said Gannascoli.

Little Italy Days runs through Sunday. It's open noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.