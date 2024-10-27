The Little Gym of Pittsburgh highlights the importance of imagination in children | KD Sunday Spotlight

MCMURRAY, Pa. (KDKA) - Make-believe may be more helpful for your children than you think.

In today's KD Sunday Spotlight we're highlighting one spot in the South Hills that is helping little ones bring their ideas to life.

The Little Gym helps teach children the importance of imaginary play - a colorful gym with soft mats, different leveled bars, and cushioned play equipment.

"Our program was founded in 1976 by an amazing man named Robin Wes and he had the philosophy that children learn through fun, through play," said Little Gym of Pittsburgh's director Erin Pierrard.

At the Little Gym of Pittsburgh, imaginations are allowed to soar, and instructors encourage dramatic play through song and movement.

Kids pretend to be characters, and princesses, and get their bodies moving.

"When kids are having fun and using their imagination, they don't think that they're working on something, they're really just having fun," Pierrard said. "All through learning and developing amazing skills that are going to set them up for success the rest of their lives."

Skills that they can take to school and use every day such as waiting their turn, sharing, being a good friend, and dreaming big.

"We present opportunities for them to use that imagination," Pierrard said. "The balance beam turns into a dragon's tail, the bar turns into a lifeguard's chair."

Pierrard said the pretend play also builds confidence, allowing the kids to make mistakes without judgment.

"When they're in a space where they feel comfortable, where they feel nice and happy and secure, they're going to try new things and take a few more risks," she said.

With Halloween just around the corner, know that imaginary play has so many benefits.