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Award-winning country band, Little Big Town, bringing tour to Pittsburgh's new venue

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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The GRAMMY Award-winning country band, Little Big Town, is bringing its newest tour, celebrating its newest album, to Pittsburgh's new concert venue, Citizens Live at The Wylie. 

Announced on Monday morning, the band announced its For The Art Of It Tour, which will include songs from the forthcoming album "It's A Dying Art" due to release on August 28. 

The tour will stop in Pittsburgh on October 25, 2026. 

Artist pre-sale will be open on Tuesday, June 9, at noon, and then tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m. 

Tickets can be purchased through LiveNation at this link

The tour kicks off on September 23 in St. Petersburg, Florida, and along with Pittsburgh, there will be stops in Philadelphia, Columbus, and Akron. 

It concludes on November 22, in Toronto. 

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