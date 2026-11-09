Another bar on Pittsburgh's South Side shut down by DA's office

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Office has shut down another bar on Pittsburgh's South Side.

Linx is now closed until further notice, a week after Capo's met the same fate. The district attorney's office cites 28 incidents, almost all including violence of some kind.

The district attorney's office filed a petition on Monday but said the bar agreed to close voluntarily last Thursday pending a court hearing next month to padlock it and close it for an entire year.

Councilmember Bob Charland said this was a last resort.

"One of the things the district attorney always says is it's a high bar to take someone's livelihood from them, to shut down this business," Charland said. "A business like this is taking away the livelihood of everyone on this street because of the way that they run their operation."

The bar opened in October 2023. According to court documents, between December 2024 and last Monday, there have been 28 incidents, including violence, marijuana use, not IDing patrons, operating after hours and loud music.

"There definitely needs to be some change around here," said Nate Greenle, who works at The Exchange nearby. "I don't know to what, probably more regulations or something. It is crazy that two bars and it is back-to-back too that this has happened."

Whereas Capo's has one owner, Charland said the situation at Linx is a bit trickier because the bar and the building have two separate owners.