Canonsburg golf course vandalized: "Like a bomb went off"

The Lindenwood Golf Club in Canonsburg says vandals tore up the course, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

"It looked like a bomb went off," superintendent Brian Leichliter said.

That metaphorical "bomb" went off sometime overnight on Friday, May 16, and again overnight on Saturday, May 17.

Leichliter said the "greens mix was all around; chunks were drug over towards the pond."

He said the vandals apparently made that mess, digging up the ground at hole No. 5 on the blue nine. It's one of the three nines the golf course has.

Leichliter described finding more chaos, in addition to the destruction of the grass: "tee markers, ball washers, trash cans thrown into the woods." Leichliter said they work hard to maintain all 305 acres of the course, every day of the week.

(Photo: KDKA)

Owner David Wylie said they believe the vandals used stakes in the ground to dig the holes both times they came to the golf course after business hours.

"We just couldn't believe that they would come back a second time and do even more damage," Wylie said.

He said he estimates the damage could cost them more than $3,000, especially since it's happened during the peak golf season.

Now golfers must avoid the hole while repairs are made.

"This is a rough time to have to shut a nine down to repair something that somebody vandalized," said Wylie.

In sixty years of this family-owned business, the owner hasn't seen destruction this bad.

Customers said it's gut-wrenching for the community.

"This course is immaculate all the time, so this is really terrible," said golfer Diane Becker.

"I can't comprehend how anybody would want to do anything like this, and how did they get in here to do it?" said Adeline Rennekamp, another golfer on blue nine.

"It's devastating, that's all I gotta say. A golf course costs so much money anyway. And then to come along and destroy it like this, I think it's horrible," said golfer Pat Vichie.

People say they hope police find the vandals behind the deep digs on this expensive green.

"I hope we catch them, and I'd just like to know why. I don't see why anybody would come in and do this to such a nice property," said Leichliter.

The grounds superintendent said he hopes to have this course fixed in a day or so. In the meantime, North Strabane Township police confirmed they are investigating.