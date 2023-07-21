Ligonier Valley police justified in shooting, killing man armed with machete, DA says

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police were justified in shooting and killing a man wielding a machete in Ligonier Township earlier this month, the Westmoreland County district attorney announced on Friday.

Ligonier Valley police were dispatched to a home on Gravel Hill Road on July 2 for a report of a domestic disturbance. The district attorney said dispatchers were told a man inside the home had a machete and was threatening to kill a woman.

When police arrived, officers found two victims outside the house unharmed. They told police 59-year-old Robbie Saunders was still inside.

The district attorney said when they encountered Saunders, he was armed with a 14-inch machete and aggressively approached officers. Officers told him to drop the weapon but the district attorney said Saunders didn't listen.

Police shot Saunders once, the district attorney said. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Both officers were placed on administrative protocol while county detectives investigated. The Westmoreland County district attorney said she reviewed multiple videos, reports, witness interviews and evidence and determined the use of deadly force was justified.