1 person dead after officer-involved shooting in Ligonier Township

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday in Ligonier Township.

Ligonier Valley police were called to a home along Gravel Hill Road around just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

One person was killed, but the person's identity has not been revealed. The officers involved in the shooting were unharmed, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police and Westmoreland County Detectives are investigating the situation.

