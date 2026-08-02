Ligonier Valley Police Department introduces newest K-9 officer

The Ligonier Valley Police Department has recently introduced its newest member: a new K-9 officer.

The four-legged officer, Mytus, is a 17-month-old Dutch shepherd from Poland, the department announced in a social media post.

The department said Mytus is still in training, but the public will be able to see him on Aug. 4 during the department's National Night Out activities.

The Ligonier Valley Police Department has recently introduced its newest K-9 officer, Mytus. Ligonier Valley Police Department

Once training is complete, Mytus will join Sgt. James Friscarella as a patrol and narcotics K-9.