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Ligonier Valley Police Department introduces newest K-9 officer

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
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Garrett Behanna

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The Ligonier Valley Police Department has recently introduced its newest member: a new K-9 officer.

The four-legged officer, Mytus, is a 17-month-old Dutch shepherd from Poland, the department announced in a social media post.

The department said Mytus is still in training, but the public will be able to see him on Aug. 4 during the department's National Night Out activities.

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The Ligonier Valley Police Department has recently introduced its newest K-9 officer, Mytus. Ligonier Valley Police Department

Once training is complete, Mytus will join Sgt. James Friscarella as a patrol and narcotics K-9.

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