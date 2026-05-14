Here's what to know about the Ligonier Valley Farmers Market this summer

Will Ligonier have an outdoor market this season? That is the question a lot of people in Westmoreland County have been asking for months.

There will be a market in Ligonier, but the Ligonier Country Market will have a new home. On Tuesday, the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 to approve a special event permit for the Loyalhanna Watershed Association to operate the new Ligonier Valley Farmers Market in the large field just off of Springer Road and West Main Street in the township.

For the last 25 years, it was the site of the Ligonier Country Market. But earlier this year, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, which owns the property, did not renew the market's lease for the season.

Several local Ligonier business owners KDKA spoke with on Thursday said they are excited to have a market back in the space, because, other than Fort Ligonier Days, the market is one of the few things that drives foot traffic in the borough during weekends in the spring, summer and fall.

KDKA did confirm with the Westmoreland County Airport Authority earlier in the week that it has extended an invitation to the Ligonier Country Market to set up in the parking lot of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for this season, but airport director Moe Haas says they are still working out the details.

In a statement on social media, the Ligonier Country Market said, "While another market will now operate at our former location, please know that the Ligonier Country Market is continuing forward and remains fully committed to hosting a 20-week Market season for our vendors and customers. We are actively working on securing and finalizing a new home for the Market and hope to share more details very soon."

Now, while the Ligonier Country Market has yet to announce a new home or a new starting date for its season, the Ligonier Valley Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. two Saturdays per month from June through September. The first market will be held on Saturday, June 13.